ATTOCK - Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar on Sunday directed the teams of health department to ensure administering polio drops to all children up to the age of five years for eradication crippling disease and parents should play their role to make this campaign a success. He expressed these views while inaugurating polio campaign at THQ Hospital Pindigheb. On the occassion, DC Ali Anan Qamar, CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi, AC Pindigheb Haider Abbas and others were also present. The minister said the polio campaign starting from November 30 would remain continue till December 4 and during campaign 296,662 children would be administered polio drops across the Attock district. He said, 953 teams had been constituted to administer polio drops. The teams would be present on all the entry and exit points, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and health centers.