Pakistan has launched a fully offensive attack on India through providing irrefutable evidence to the international community and world forums about it persistently supporting and sponsoring terrorism to destabilise Pakistan and sabotaging CPEC as a whole. All major powers, whether they acknowledge it or not, know that India is threatening peace and stability not only of Pakistan but the entire region.

The dossier presented to the international community, UN and other world forums, contained irrefutable evidence ofIndian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan though the provision of financial assistance to terrorists and anti-Pakistan bodies like Jammatul Ahrar (JUA) and TTP. Now, the sincere and genuine expectation from our government is that the international community will act to prevent India from continuing its agenda against Pakistan.All that needs to be done it to compel India to halt its state sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan and bring to justice all those responsible for supporting and financing terrorism inside Pakistan according to relevant domestic and international laws. Furthermore, they should reiterate that Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself in every possible way.

This was for the first time that Pakistan came out comprehensively and forcefully to tell the world at large as to what India was doing to destabilise it, threaten its security and blockall means of prosperity and progress through CPEC. For years, Pakistan had been telling the world about Indian brutalities and atrocities within Pakistan as well as in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). With such proof out in the world, Pakistan made it clear that if the international community does not act to prevent India from continuing its state-sponsored terrorism then Pakistan would be free to presume that ensuring peace and stability in a nuclear South Asia is not their priority.

Undoubtedly, India actions inside Pakistan have resulted in the deaths of a large number of Pakistanis and no longer can a blind eye be turned to this behavior of a state which refuses to adhere to international laws and conventions. Briefly, India has provided Rs22 billion over the years for reorganising and uniting the shattered terrorists for promoting terrorism in Pakistan. Indian embassies and consulates in many countries are the hub of terror sponsorship and the Indian intelligence agency, RAW, according to the dossier is paying Rs10 million for each suicide terrorist attack in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that this time, the world at large was growing increasingly responsive to Pakistan’s stance on India’s state terrorism and the matter was also being highlighted by the foreign press. Outside of sponsoring and supporting state terrorism by all possible means in Pakistan, India also continues to resort to unprovoked violations of the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan’s armed forces, while exercising maximum restraint, are also prepared and ready for any misadventure by India. Such violations like killing innocent civilians, including women and children, have expedited ever since fascist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, obsessed with RSS philosophy and promoting Hundutva, has come into power.

According to information given to the media by DG ISPR at the second joint press conference with the Foreign Minister, India is presently operating as many as 66 training camps for sponsoring and harbouring terrorists on its soil and also in Afghanistan.

By addressing two news conferences within a matter of few days from each other, the Foreign Minister and the DG ISPR have fully exposed India for its state sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and efforts to sabotage CPEC. By opening the eyes of the international community through the dossier. And presenting it at various forums, at the appropriate levels, we have left it up to them to act now before it is too late.

Many details have been avoided for want of space here and may be dilated upon some other time for keeping the readers updated with regard to Pakistan’s just and full of facts stance and urgingthe world at large to play its much desired role to prevent India as a whole.