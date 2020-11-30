Share:

KARACHI - The metropolitan city records coldest November in the decade as the temper­ature plunges to 10.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

As per the meteorological depart­ment, Karachi has broken its 10-year winter record. Earlier in the year 2017, the mercury fell to 11°C. A temperature of 12°C was recorded in Nov 2010. The lowest temperature ever recorded in November was 7.4 degrees in 1986.

Karachi will experience dry and cold weather in the next coming days. Earli­er this week, Karachi experienced first rain of the winter.

The mercury drops in parts of Paki­stan after the first rain, northern areas of Pakistan are covered in snow now­adays.