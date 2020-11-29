Share:

ISLAMABAD- Elephant Kavaan here on Sunday left for Cambodian sanctuary where the animal would spend his remaining life in a healthy and happy environment.

In his brief address, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam, who was chief guest on the occasion, said the next phase of Kavaan’s life has started today. He said the reception committee would be ready at the Cambodian airport to receive Kavaan. He said Russian chartered plane would take Kavaan to Cambodia. Initially 10 acre area would be given to Kavaan where the animal could see other elephants. He said, “We would make this open enclosure zoo cum sanctuary and would provide world class facilities.”

Minister further said that it was a new day as Kavaan’s loneliness was nearing an end. Kavaan had been a centre of attraction among children for last 35years.