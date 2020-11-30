Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stressed the need to make Anti-corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) of the provincial government more effective and strengthened. He directed the quarters concerned to finalise the draft of the proposed new law of the ACE within next three weeks for onward process.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss the draft of new law for the ACE at Chief Minister Secretariat Pesha­war, Mahmood Khan also directed to early complete the restructuring process of ACE in order to make it more effective, strong and vibrant.

KP Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Anti-Corruption Shafi Ullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Law Ma­saud Ahmad, Secretary Establishment Mutahir Zeb and other relevant senior officials also attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed in detail about the background, need and purpose of the ACE and differ­ent aspects of the newly drafted law. The Chief Minis­ter directed the concerned authorities to finalise the proposed law in consultation with relevant experts and stakeholders in order to make it comprehensive in all respects. The Chief Minister said that eradica­tion of corruption and ensuring transparency in all provincial departments was on the top of PTI govern­ment’s agenda and through effective legislations the government had made institutions strong and inde­pendent. He said the provincial government had en­acted Right to Services and Right to Information Acts with the aim to ensure maximum transparency in government departments by making them account­able and responsible to the public.