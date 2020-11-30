Share:

LAHORE - Lahore General Hospital has introduced a color coding system at the Emergency department where a special 10-Bed “Triage Area” has been established for timely treatment and guidance of patients. According to the new set up, patients would be provided immediate medical treatment keeping in view his/her intensity of disease. The beds have been attached different colors like red, yellow, green, purple etc indicating the nature of the disease. Principal Ameer ud Din Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that satisfactory arrangements have been made for the provision of immediate medical facilities in ED of LGH which will help in saving the life of the patients. According to the details, Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been assigned their duties while 40 nurses will perform their work in three shifts. He said that about 851813 patients during the last fiscal year were brought in the Emergency Department and this step has been taken for their better care. He further stated that the hospital issued MR numbers to every patient which is mentioned in the computerized slip of the hospital. The patients are being treated well according to his previous history regarding MR number. Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Sheraz, Anwar Sultana, Naseem Akhter, Hafiza Kulsoom, Mehnaz, Sadaf, Uzma, Nudrat and Rana Pervez were also present on the occasion. Prof. Dr. Al-freed Zafar announced that he is committed to modeling the LGH and for this purpose he is working day and night with his team in a professional manner with hard work and dedication while medical staff provide better treatment facilities. He indicated that such staff who would work efficiently will also be awarded with certificates of appreciation every month. He further said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, non-discriminatory medical facilities are being provided in emergency wards where medicines, operation equipment, CT scan and other diagnostic facilities are being provided to every patient without any cost.

He said that doctors and nurses have been adapted to the requirements of modern times for which training workshops will be conducted in future also so that they can take care of the patients in a befitting manner. He said that the Triage System is being implemented in major hospitals of all developed countries of the world which has yielded encouraging results. This system provides immediate treatment to patients with a serious illness which helps to save their life as well.