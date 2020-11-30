Share:

LAHORE - Lahore General Hospital has intro­duced a color coding system at the Emergency department where a special 10-Bed “Triage Area” has been established for timely treat­ment and guidance of patients.

According to the new set up, pa­tients would be provided immedi­ate medical treatment keeping in view his/her intensity of disease. The beds have been attached dif­ferent colors like red, yellow, green, purple etc indicating the nature of the disease.

Principal Ameer ud Din Medi­cal College Prof. Dr. Sardar Muham­mad Al-freed Zafar has said that sat­isfactory arrangements have been made for the provision of immedi­ate medical facilities in ED of LGH which will help in saving the life of the patients. According to the de­tails, Doctors, nurses and paramed­ical staff have been assigned their duties while 40 nurses will perform their work in three shifts. He said that about 851813 patients during the last fiscal year were brought in the Emergency Department and this step has been taken for their bet­ter care. He further stated that the hospital issued MR numbers to ev­ery patient which is mentioned in the computerized slip of the hospi­tal. The patients are being treated well according to his previous his­tory regarding MR number. Dr. Lai­la Shafiq, Dr. Sheraz, Anwar Sulta­na, Naseem Akhter, Hafiza Kulsoom, Mehnaz, Sadaf, Uzma, Nudrat and Rana Pervez were also present on the occasion. Prof. Dr. Al-freed Zafar announced that he is committed to modeling the LGH and for this pur­pose he is working day and night with his team in a professional man­ner with hard work and dedication while medical staff provide better treatment facilities. He indicated that such staff who would work efficient­ly will also be awarded with certifi­cates of appreciation every month. He further said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Us­man Buzdar and Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, non-discriminato­ry medical facilities are being pro­vided in emergency wards where medicines, operation equipment, CT scan and other diagnostic facilities are being provided to every patient without any cost. He said that doc­tors and nurses have been adapted to the requirements of modern times for which training workshops will be conducted in future also so that they can take care of the patients in a be­fitting manner. He said that the Tri­age System is being implemented in major hospitals of all developed countries of the world which has yielded encouraging results.