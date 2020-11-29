Share:

PAARL-Dawid Malan scored a well-paced half-century as England sealed the T20 series with a match to spare with a four-wicket victory over South Africa at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Malan, who had faced 29 deliveries for 25 runs, suddenly accelerated, bringing up his 50 off just 39 balls before a brilliant piece of fielding from Reeza Hendricks brought his innings to a close, departing for 55 from 40 balls with 7 boundaries and a glorious straight-drive six off Lungi Ngidi (2-51). England, set a target of 147 after winning the toss and bowling first, reached 150-6 with one ball to spare with captain Eoin Morgan ending unbeaten on 26 from 17 balls which included 3 boundaries and a six.

To their credit, South Africa fought hard all the way with Tabraiz Shamsi (3-19) claiming his career-best figures and kept the Proteas in the match. Shamsi bowled beautifully with the ball of day claiming the wicket of Jos Buttler (22), a beautifully flighted delivery that crashed into the middle stump.

Earlier, an inept batting display from the home side put them on the back foot with Quinton de Kock top-scoring with 30 from 18 balls while George Linde, came a close second with a much-needed 29 from 20 balls after South Africa had seem to be struggling to reach 120. Linde’s partnership with Rassie van der Dussen (25*) of 44 for the sixth wicket off 35 balls gave the South African attack something to bowl at.

The Proteas got off to a flyer with Temba Bavuma (13) and De Kock adding 33 runs for the first wicket off 22 balls but then the wheels fell off. Bavuma toe-ended a ball from Jofra Archer (1-18) onto his stumps while De Kock toe-ended a ball from Jordan (1-29) to Tom Curran at mid-on. Faf du Plessis (11) and Hendricks (16) failed to make an impression while Klaasen fell for just seven. Adil Rashid was brilliant with his spinners, claiming 2-23 in four overs while Curran ended with 1-37. The teams move back to Newlands for the third and final T20 international on Tuesday before the three-match ODI series begins at Newlands next Friday.

Scorecard

SOUTH AFRICA:

T Bavuma b Archer 13

De Kock c TK Curran b Jordan 30

R Hendricks b Rashid 16

Du Plessis st Buttler b Rashid 11

HE van der Dussen not out 25

H Klaasen c Stokes b TK Curran 7

GF Linde run out 29

K Rabada not out 5

EXTRAS: (b 1, w 9) 10

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 20 overs) 146

BOWLING: SM Curran 2-0-24-0, JC Archer 4-0-18-1, TK Curran 4-0-37-1, CJ Jordan 4-0-29-1, AU Rashid 4-0-23-2, BA Stokes 2-0-14-0.

ENGLAND:

J Roy c Klaasen b Ngidi 14

J Buttler b Shamsi 22

D Malan c Hendricks b Ngidi 55

J Bairstow c Hendricks b Shamsi 3

B Stokes c de Kock b Shamsi 16

E Morgan not out 26

S Curran b Rabada 1

C Jordan not out 3

EXTRAS: (lb 4, w 3) 7

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 19.5 overs) 147

BOWLING: GF Linde 4-0-27-0, K Rabada 3.5-0-25-1, A Nortje 4-0-21-0, L Ngidi 4-0-51-2, T Shamsi 4-0-19-3.

TOSS: England

UMPIRES: A Holdstock, S George

TV UMPIRE: Allahudien Paleker

MATCH REFEREE: Andy Pycroft