Share:

MULTAN - An old man was burnt alive as fire erupted in a house at Ali Town area here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, fire broke out in a room of a house at Ali Town area in which an old man was burnt alive.

The victim was identified as 85 years old Muhammad Saleem s/o Ghulam Rasool.

The heirs said that the deceased was a chain smoker and it might be cause of fire in the house. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot, controlled fire and covered the body with sheet.