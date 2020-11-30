Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Adil Siddiqui on Monday has died of novel coronavirus.

As per details, former member of MQM’s Rabita Committee was suffering from COVID-19 and was shifted to a private hospital after his health deteriorated. He had returned to Pakistan from Dubai after a self-imposed exile this month and was also suffering from Liver cancer.

Leadership of MQM-P including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Amir Khan has expressed deep sorrow on the demise of the party leader.

On the other hand, Pakistan has passed grim milestone of 8,000 coronavirus deaths while number of positive cases has surged to 398,024.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,839 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours