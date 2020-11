Share:

Muhammad Khalid Khursheed has been elected as leader of the house in the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly. The method for Election of the leader of the house of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly was held through show of hands in the GB Assembly Hall in Gilgit.

Muhammad Khalid Khursheed secured 22 votes while the opposition nominated candidate Amjad Hussain secured 9 votes. Speaker Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi presided the session.