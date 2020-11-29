Share:

The outcome of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) recent meeting was a unanimous rejection and condemnation of all illegal actions taken by India in the region of Kashmir. This development comes as a major win for Pakistan considering it has secured the support of 57 countries for the Kashmiri cause. However, this is just the beginning. The focus should be on the next step which is to incite a similar response by the international community at large.

According to the resolution of the meeting, all members of the OIC denounced the revocation of Kashmir’s special status, state-sponsored terrorism, vast human rights violations as well as the exploitation of Covid-19 to increase the subjugation of the people of Kashmir. Furthermore, they have demanded that the Indian government rescind the domicile certificates being issued to non-Kashmiris since they serve as a deliberate attempt to alter the demographic structure of the territory. The OIC further emphasised that the issue of Kashmir is one that is internationally recognised as disputed, and so for any country to overtly lay claim over the region or act in isolation is unwarranted. If India continues to violate internationally applied laws in the region, then members of the OIC encourage the world to review their dealings with India for the sake of the innocent in Kashmir. This is the kind of response that is needed from the global community at large.

Even though this resolution serves as a small win for Pakistan, in comparison to the larger play for securing the right to self-determination in Kashmir, it reinforces the fact that the issue is being taken as seriously as it should. A trickle-down effect of such an attitude, in the international community, is bound to happen soon enough and for that, Pakistan must continue to work tirelessly.