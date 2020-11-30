Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) represented the whole Muslim Ummah (nation) as the bloc supported Pakistan’s stance on held Kashmir.

In a tweet, Qureshi said Pakistan as a founding member of the OIC “always upheld the sanctity of the organization as a collective voice of Muslim Ummah.”

He added: “We look forward to hosting the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad next year.” Pakistan, he said, had also become a member of the 6-member OIC Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, Foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Niamey Declaration of the Council of Foreign Ministers reiterated the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute

The OIC declaration explicitly reiterated “the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

In a statement, the spokesperson said the inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the Niamey Declaration – being an important part of the CFM’s outcome documents - was yet another manifestation of the OIC’s consistent support to the Kashmir cause.

Earlier, the 57-member OIC asked India to refrain from altering the demographic structure of Indian occupied Kashmir that India unilaterally annexed last August.

United Nations demanded to take notice of Kartarpur Corridor's closure by India

The OIC reiterated its “strong and unequivocal support” for disputed Kashmir in a resolution adopted unanimously in the Muslim bloc’s gathering in Niger.

Representatives of 57-member states attended the two-day meeting that ended on November 28 during which OIC discussed issues confronting the Muslim world.

The situation in held Kashmir was one of the session’s main points of focus with OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirming strong support for Kashmiris struggling for the region’s right to self-determination. The OIC categorically rejected illegal and unilateral actions taken by India since 5 August 2019, the foreign office said in a statement, adding the resolution demanded that India “cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris” as well as other unilateral and illegal actions there.

Foreign Minister Qureshi represented Pakistan at the 47th session of the OIC in Niamey. Established in 1969, the OIC is the world’s second-largest inter-governmental organisation after the UN, with 57 member states spread across four continents.

The OIC has previously also condemned human rights violations in Kashmir, its annexation by India, and the newly-introduced domicile laws that allow non-Kashmiris to take jobs and buy properties in the disputed Himalayan territory.