Share:

KARACHI - The field offices of State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking Services Corporation and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan will observe extended banking hours till 9:00pm today (Monday) to facilitate the collection of government receipts and taxes.

For this purpose, a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00pm on the same day by the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), said SBP statement on Sunday.

SBP has advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on Nov 30 till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.