Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that the Opposition is doing politics at the cost of people’s lives amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, he said that Opposition’s demand for public rallies in the current spike of the pandemic shows that lives of the people are of no value to them.

He said when the second wave of Covid-19 has emerged all over the world and Pakistan is also at risk, the Opposition has started gathering people. He said the Opposition wants to spread virus by its politics. While referring to Asif Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement, he said they (the opposition) are pursuing dual slandered. They are asking people to come after Covid-19 negative tests to their ceremony with full SOPs but on the other hand they are asking people to come to public meetings without having any precautions.

He said that the Opposition tried to bargain with the government over the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation and sought NRO and when failed they refused to vote that was a national cause.

The Minister said the past rulers had left the national economy in worse condition, but the incumbent government, with untiring efforts, succeeded to stabilize it.

He said that Pakistan evolved such a strategy to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic that was highly appreciated and acknowledged by the world.

He said it was the vision of the Prime Minister that not only helped to fight with the pandemic but also protected the daily wagers from joblessness. He said our government’s efforts were lauded by the United State as well.