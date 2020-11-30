Share:

Pakistan has reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 398,024. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,025 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,839 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 173,014 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 119,035 in Punjab, 47,190 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,158 in Balochistan, 30,123 in Islamabad, 6,855 in Azad Kashmir and 4,649 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,991 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,924 in Sindh, 1,368 in KP, 166 in Balochistan, 314 in Islamabad, 165 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,508,810 coronavirus tests and 33,302 in the last 24 hours. 341,423 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,046 patients are in critical condition.