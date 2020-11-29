Share:

“I do not accept women or children either:

drive them back to their people or shoot them.”

–General Lothar von Trotha

Between 1904-1908 German colonial forces wiped out over 80% of the Nama and Herero people’s population in what historians now call “the forgotten genocide”. The background of the horrific incident is the 1884 Berlin Conference. In 1884, as European powers scrambled to carve up Africa, Berlin moved to annex a new colony on the south-west coast of the continent. The land was confiscated, livestock plundered and native people subjected to racially motivated violence, rape and murder. In January 1904, the Herero people rebelled and killed more than a hundred German civilians. The following year, the smaller Nama tribe also joined the struggle. But the colonial response was ruthless. Tens of thousands of Herero were forced into the Kalahari Desert, their wells poisoned and food supplies cut. The survivors were rounded up and placed in concentration camps, where they were beaten and worked to death in squalid conditions. The repercussions of the Herero genocide are still felt in the region.