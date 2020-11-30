Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had launched an anti-government drive to halt the ongoing accountability process against them.Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were playing gimmicks to pressurise the government for seeking relief in money laundering and corruption cases. The minister said the opposition did not have any interest in people’s lives that’s why; it was arranging public gatherings amid the second wave of coronavirus which was more severe than the first one.