ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday lambasted the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding public rallies aiming at pressurizing the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) at the cost of people’s lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said sole and desperate goal of opposition political leadership is to save their families’ looted wealth and corruption for which they are making last ditch efforts to get an NRO, but they will not succeed.

He said that opposition leaders have never worked and their autocratic lifestyle is directly dependent on saving their families’ ill-gotten wealth through robbing and impoverishing the nation.

The Prime Minister said the problem of people of Pakistan during COVID-19 is the political leadership that has never gone through any democratic struggle nor worked with ordinary citizens to understand their difficulties they face and never contributed in any substantive way for the betterment of ordinary citizens.

Imran Khan said these entitled “leaders” living like royals in their secluded mansions, have simply inherited their positions because of their families and they have no concern for the lives of ordinary citizens.

The Prime Minister said when the smart lockdown was imposed to save people from becoming destitute and save economy from total collapse, these “leaders” opposed it and demanded complete lockdown and now when smart lockdown is again needed to check new spike of the pandemic, they want to hold public rallies instead of caring for the lives and safety of people.

The prime minister’s comments come a day ahead of the PDM’s Multan rally that has become the latest centre of attention. Scheduled to be hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party, the gathering is to take place in the Qasim Bagh Stadium.

At least 25 activists of the PDM, including PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani – the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani -, were arrested on Sunday after clashes broke out again between the Punjab Police and the opposition alliance’s workers as they brought a crane to lift containers placed at the various entrances of the stadium.

The PDM workers and the city administration had clashed a day before as well as the alliance’s members tried to forcefully enter the Qasim Bagh Stadium.