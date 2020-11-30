Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday said people’s power could not be crushed through the use of state machinery.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesperson of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that arrests and torture on the political workers in order to stop them from attending people’s gathering in Multan today (on Nov 30) was the “worst kind of fascism.”

In a statement, Senator Khokhar said that imprisonment of Ali Qasim Gilani and other political workers for a month showed that the government was defeated and there was chaos in its ranks.

“When the government starts using such tactics then it shows that its days are numbered.

A government which gets frightened by a few rallies is not in a position to remain in power,” he said.

He further said that fate of the government had been sealed as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers were arriving in Multan in great numbers.

“The PDM rally on the Founding Day of the PPP will be held today in Multan at any cost,” Senator Khokhar said.