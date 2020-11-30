Share:

KARACHI - Leaders from various political, religious parties, and prominent figures belonging to different walks of life on Sunday endorsed the stance of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan regarding non-rec­ognition of Israel.

Speaking at the Palestine Soli­darity Conference organised by Palestine Foundation Pakistan at Idara-e-Noor-e-Haq, they em­phasised upon solidarity among the Islamic countries.

JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman chairing the conference said that the issue of Palestine was not only religious but it was an issue of humanity. Israel could not be accepted at any cost and Pakistan’s stand on the Palestine was ideological.

He said that recognition of Isra­el by two or more countries did not remove the distinction be­tween right and wrong.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said those black sheep among our ranks raising voices for paving way to recognise Israel could not be called friends of Pakistan.

He said all the Islamic coun­tries must unite against Israel.

Addressing the conference, PPP senior leader Taj Haider said that those raising voices in favour of Israel were indirectly justifying the atrocities of Israel over Pales­tinians. He appealed to the media to play its vital role in strength­ening solidarity among Muslim countries. Maulana Baqar Zaidi of MWM said that few leaders of Islamic countries not the whole countries had recognised Israel as their nations were also against their decisions.

He said that different terror or­ganisations were formed by the enemies of Islam; however, all of them failed to achieve their ne­farious designs.

He was also of the opinion that Muslim countries must unite against occupying Zionist state. Palestine would be soon free from the atrocities of Israel, he added.

ANP’s Younus Buneri ex­pressed his gratitude that all the religious, political and other par­ties were on same page against Israel.

He said there would be no peace in the world unless Pales­tine would be free.

Religious leader Sajjad Shab­bir Rizvi said that clear stance of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was commendable.

He said that Pakistanis had full sympathies with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Israr Abbasi of PTI regretted that the previous governments had not raised the Palestine is­sue properly at the internation­al level.

Secretary Palestine Foundation Sabir on the occasion said that if any referendum would be held in Pakistan, 99 percent Pakistan­is would vote against the Zionist state.

He said the Muslim countries recognising Israel would regret their decision in future.

He said PM Imran Khan had re­iterated Pakistan’s long-standing position that relations with Israel could not be established without resolving the Palestinian issue at the will of the Palestinians.

Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Rao Kam­ran, Matloob Awan, Syed Shabbar Raza, Umer Sadiq, Azhar Ham­dani and others also addressed the conference.