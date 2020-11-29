Share:

LAHORE -Descon, Netsol, IGS and DPS reached the semifinals of the Premier Super League played at the LCCA and Ittefaq Cricket grounds. In the first match at LCCA Cricket Ground, Netsol defeated FBR by 28 runs. Batting first, Netsol scored 183-5 with Bilal Aslam hitting 48. In reply, FBR could score 155 runs. Faisal was named player of the match. In the second match, Descon defeated Honda by 28 runs. Batting first, Descon scored 181-9 with Rana Tahir hitting 46 while Ali Raza grabbed four wickets. In reply, Honda could score 153. Rana Tahir was man of match. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, IGS defeated Zultec by 5 wickets. Zultec scored 177-7 and IGS, in reply, chased the target losing 5 wickets. Ali Butt smashed 73 and emerged as player of the match. In the second match, DPS defeated Unifom by 5 wickets. Unifom scored 170-9 which DPS achieved losing 5 wickets. M Jawad HIT 69 for man of the match award. Earlier, Netsol, IGS, Honda, DPS, Unifoam, Descon, Abacus and FBR won their respective matches to reach quarterfinals.