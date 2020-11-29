Share:

Daily wage earners in Pakistan top the list of the most vulnerable employees. Since the provincial labour departments do not protect them, many employers violate their rights with complete impunity. However, it seems that the government of Punjab has realised the plight of the daily wage earners; the decision to introduce a modern smart e-card scheme to solve daily wage earners’ social security problems is a great initiative.

Under the new plan, daily wage earners will receive medical facilities, including medical treatment and wages if they are ill. The project will also cover the cost of diagnosing various diseases. This is, undoubtedly, a revolutionary step, for it aims to provide some social security to the masses that work either on or below minimum wage. But, initiating a scheme is one thing; implementing it is a different ball game.

The real challenge before the government will be to ensure that all employers comply with the new initiative’s requirements. Moreover, the officials will also need to keep a separate database of such ad-hoc workers to ensure that they get all the announced benefits. The introduction of smart e-cards for daily wagers will include the workers who earn their livelihood from the informal economy. The initiative will benefit the most disadvantaged groups such as the poor women, the elderly, and the migrant workers that often remain caught in a continuing cycle of poverty and vulnerability.

Indeed, the initiative is a much-needed intervention from the government to offer some protection to the daily wagers since the global pandemic has further destabilised them economically. The step will offer safety against poverty reduction challenges that the pandemic has exacerbated due to a decline in economic activity. The provincial government must take more steps like this and expand them to other sectors to give people easy access to other socio-economic rights that the employers violate otherwise.