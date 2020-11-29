Share:

In my home district Dadu, local landlords are joining the ruling PPP in leaps and bounds on a regular basis. Same is the situation in other parts of rural Sindh. Before their joining, a deal was made in which party and government positions should be awarded to new entrants. This has given rise to a growing feudal tendency and hundreds are sprouting up as self-proclaimed sardars and waderas.

The support base is increasing for feudalism due to publicity and perks offered to the feudal lords by PPP for the last three decades. Party workers who dedicated their lifetimes to serve the party are pushed into the background. So gone are the good old days when educated and politically conscious people not only spoke against the exploitive nature of the system but distanced themselves from feudal lords. Thus a completely new social and political configuration is surfacing in Sindh, entirely opposite to the pre-1980s Sindh.

The cold war era was the epoch of ideologies. Political commitment was in the air. Leaders and cadres abandoned their families, education and careers and dedicated their lives for cause for establishment of egalitarian society. They suffered long imprisonments, exiles, torture and some kissed gallows. The youth was inspired by the working people’s movements and revolutions around the world. ZAB attempted to make the feudal system less exploitive and benign and kept subtle balance among his feudal lord friends, party workers and common people.

Although all sardars or feudal lords are not bad but as a system, feudalism is a great barrier in the progress of Sindh. PPP is doing historical deserves to Sindh by promoting, perpetuating and venerating the sardari system and tribalism on the cost of lower and educated class. This will keep Sindh backwards and stunt its progress. The spirit of entrepreneurship, education, scientific development and women empowerment would be major causalities.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.