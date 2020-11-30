Share:

SARGODHA - Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan on Sunday said that more than Rs 2.16 billion had been spent on 630 ongoing development projects in the district including Annual Development Programme, so far. Chairing the District Coordination Committee meeting along with Commissioner Sargodha division Dr Farah Masood, the minister said that on-time completion of development projects was a priority of the PTI govt.

Deputy Director Development Shafiqur Rehman told the meeting that out of Rs 2.26 billion, released for the current year for 185 schemes of Annual Development Programme, Rs 930 million had been spent so far. The total cost of the schemes was estimated at Rs 27.85 billion, while Rs 15.43 billion had been spent on them till June 2020. He said that Rs 487.6 million had been spent on 60 schemes of the first phase of community development programme in the district, while all the schemes had been completed and handed over to the departments. These completed schemes include 34 schemes of Public Health, 17 schemes of Local Government, eight schemes of Highways and Building Department. He said that out of Rs196 million, released for the current year for 73 schemes of the second phase of Community Development, Rs 136.5 million had been spent and the cost of completion of these schemes had been estimated at Rs500m.

He said that out of Rs 300 million this year, Rs 298 million had been utilised on 201 schemes in the district under SAP Phase-I. All schemes had been completed while Rs 147.3 million had been spent on other 83 schemes of the project so far. He said that Rs 150 million had been spent on 111 schemes of WAPDA in the second phase of SAP, while the cost of 15 schemes of New Pakistan destinations was estimated at more than Rs 1.20 billion on which Rs 500 million had been spent till June 2020. He said that more than Rs 390 million had been spent on various schemes under Punjab Municipal Services while 70% work on these projects had been completed. The meeting also considered the future plans of the District Development Programme.

7 held with contraband

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession. During the ongoing drive against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested 7 accused and recovered 1.670 kg Hashish, 70 liter liquor and 2 pistol of 30 bore from them. The accused were identified as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Ziyafat, Muhammad Safdar, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Ali, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Numan. Cases have been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.