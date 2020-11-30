Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that visionary policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan are yielding positive results for prosperity of the country. He said this while talking to different delegations here on Sunday. He said that 12 per cent addition had been witnessed in consumer confidence index of Pakistan. The minister said that noticeable improvement had been observed in financial discipline as well. Aleem Khan said that world economic forum had appreciated the economic achievements of Pakistan. In 2020, foreign reserves of the country had increased up to 7 billion dollars. It was very good sign that in the current year the growth rate had increased from 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, he added. Aleem said that trust of the business community on national institutions was strengthening day by day.