Share:

Leading Pakistani actress Sajal Ali received love and congratulatory messages from fellow showbiz stars and fans after she was awarded for her contribution to film and television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA).

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared a chirpy snap after receiving DIAFA award saying, “This award is special to me not just as an artist, but as a proud Pakistani.”

“Thank you #DIAFA and thank you Dubai for honouring artists from around the world.”