HYDERABAD - Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district adminis­tration on Sunday sealed several shops and markets for violating standard op­erating procedures (SOPs).

According to the official statement, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab, has sealed two shopping plazas consisting of 300 shops in cloth market for not imple­menting timing and following SOPs as directed by the administration.

Meanwhile, the AC Qasimabad, Gada Hussain Soomro, imposed a fine of Rs25000 on Al-Fajar Foods for viola­tion of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Mukhtiarkar Latifabad, Majid Sipyo, visited different areas to inspect imple­mentation on SOPs and appealed the citizens to follow directives of the local administration for preventing spread of COVID-19 in taluka Latifabad. In case of SOPs violation found, strict ac­tion would be taken against the viola­tors, he warned.