Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that Government of Punjab has directed concerned officials to remove all obstacles put on road to stop Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally.

The prime minister’s aide said that concerned officials have been directed to not stop any worker or leader of opposition parties who is arriving to attend PDM’s rally in Multan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is holding show of power at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh today.

A large number of workers have already arrived at Gilani House in Multan, who will leave for the venue of the public meeting at Qasim Bagh in the form of a rally.

The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and others are scheduled to address the public meeting.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the PDM public meeting in Multan via video link as he is in isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench has granted bail to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Ali Kasim Gillani and also dismissed the case which was filed under 16 MPO.

Ali Kasim Gillani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, was arrested over clash with police when PDM workers stormed into Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh which was sealed by the Punjab government ahead of the PDM rally.