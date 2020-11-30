Share:

The Prime Minister said Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur are the two most sacred sites of Sikhs. He said these sites are as sacred to Sikhs as Makkah and Madinah are sacred to the Muslims.

In his video message, he felicitated the Sikh community on the eve of the 551st of the founder of the Sikh Religion and said that we have completely revamped Hassan Abdal Railway Station to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, who come to their sacred site at Panja Sahib. He said all facilities have been provided at the railway station.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion of 551st Birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, has assured the Sikh Community that their holy sites in Pakistan will be protected and all possible facilities will be made available to them.