Share:

According to a recent news report, 45 antiquities recovered by the Manhattan district attorney’s office have been returned to the Pakistani authorities in New York City.

In order to make ourselves known the world over as a culturally and historically alive nation, Pakistan may consider promoting the following activities on an official level.

Firstly, the original and amended versions of the Antiquities Act of 1975 should be enforced in all 5 provinces, AJK, and the federal capital territory.

Secondly, modern museums should be established in the federal and all provincial capitals on vacant, un-utilised state-land. Artefacts, paintings, antiquities, and archaeological memorabilia should be stored in these premises for the benefit of local and foreign visitors alike. There could be special sections on art and artefacts pertaining to Islamic and oriental regions, as well as minority religions (akin to London’s famed Victoria and Albert Museum).

Thirdly, all school and college students and adult patriotic Pakistanis should make it a point to visit these museums regularly. A student should be awarded complimentary marks for making a visit to one or more such museums and submitted a short essay narrating his or her experience or learning during these visits.

Four, all antiquities and memorabilia that we hold and exhibit pertaining to contemporary Pakistan should also relate to Northern and Western India, and conversely.

In sum, the more we prosper, the more light and radiance we should shine on our rich archaeological and historical heritage and make practical efforts to preserve it for our posterity.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI,

Lahore.