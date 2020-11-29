Share:

LAHORE-Everyone has heard the adage that “Music is food for the soul” and the ones providing this soulful caviar are truly admirable as soulful melody requires more than just drums and flutes its rhythm divine that connects you with your inner self and takes you above and beyond the transcendence.

Pakistan has been blessed with talented individuals in the music industry who have given us something to tap our feet when things get tough or the mood is mellow. One such gifted singer Tahir Abbas has come up with an album with a combination of “Folk and Funk” that surely has something for people of all ages and tastes in music. Its light hearted and fun filled with his signature style he calls it “Funk Folk.” Tahir Abbas has certainly created waves on the music scene with his rendition to the famous Punjabi song “Rusya Na ker” with a new singer Rafael Ijaz through the platform of Bizz Music, a joint venture of Bizz Music CEO Sofia Nazir and MD Tahir Abbas.

His cover song created quite a Buzz not only in Pakistan but also neighboring India couldn’t help sway to his tune. The song has trended on YouTube in the subcontinent for almost a month with nearly 50 million views and more than 10 million postings on WhatsApp, Instagram and other social networking sites in the form of statuses he has made his mark.

Tahir Abbas is not only a gifted individual with a knack for music, he is also a Masters in Philosophy from Punjab University and has been teaching Drama and Music Theories in various institutions as well as performing the duties of Creative Art Head. The allure of music attracted him not only to penmanship, in pursuit of his artistic endeavors he moved from Vehari to Karachi for a degree in music from NAPA and Karachi Arts Council.

After the success of his first collaboration “Rusya na ker”, Tahir Abbas decided to cross a new milestone again by bringing together Funk & Folk in his new album. Also, he has written the poetry with Ali Sajid and Amir Rahdari. There are four songs in the album.