ATTOCK - Three members of a family died when the roof of their mud house collapsed in village Kot Sundki in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station.

As per details, Saba 22 along with her two years old daughter Iqra and a six months old son was present in her mud house when the roof of the house caved in resulting in their instant death.

The dead bodies of the ill-fated family were retrieved by the locals. According to villagers, the house was in dilapidated condition which resulted into this sad incident.