ISLAMABAD - Five major cities of the country were contributing 70 percent of the pandemic spread across the country due to the rising positivity ratio and number of per day coronavirus cases, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday.

A meeting at the NCOC was briefed about the situation in the country viz-a-viz Covid-19. The forum took stock of the critical data related to the positivity ratio, occupancy of oxygenated beds and ventilators across the country including enforcement of smart lockdowns. The Forum was briefed that around 46 deaths on an average were recorded for this week where 237 hospital admissions on average were noted during the outgoing week. It was noted that Rawalpindi, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi were among the cities contributing maximum to the overall disease spread. The Forum was also briefed that Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi were among the top cities with persistent rising positivity ratio.

The Forum also took stock of the health facilities and equipment availability for Covid-19 across the country. It was informed that all the required medical equipment was available as per the need and proper supply to the provinces was being managed. The Forum directed all the stakeholders for stringent enforcement measures to control the disease spread, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 2829 new Covid-19 cases and 43 more deaths during the last 24 hours, said the NCOC.

Islamabad and federal territories collectively reported nearly 500 new cases. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 499 new cases and 5 fatalities. According to the officials, Islamabad reported 355 cases and 2 deaths, GB 18 cases and AJK 126 cases and 3 deaths. Punjab recorded 613 new infections, down from 738 a day earlier, taking the provincial total to 118,511. The province also recorded 19 more fatalities. The total number of virus deaths in the province has reached 2,979. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 273 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 46,877 and fatalities to 1,359. Meanwhile, Balochistan recorded 55 new infections and one more death. The province’s caseload has risen to 17,101 while total fatalities have reached 166.