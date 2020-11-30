Share:

LAHORE - Speaking in the context of PDM’s planned rally in Multan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buz­dar Sunday cautioned the political opponents that the government will never allow anyone to chal­lenge writ of the state.

The chief minister deplored that Coronavirus was about to be erad­icated from the country but the highly irresponsible attitude of the opposition parties gave this vi­rus a new life.

“These rejected elements first spread the virus of corruption and now they are becoming the source of multiplying the virus by hold­ing public meetings”, he said in a statement, adding that the opposi­tion parties’ public meetings had absolutely no bearing on the gov­ernment.

“The only thing the government is worried about is the spread of the COVID-19 as the second wave has become even more danger­ous with its non-traditional symp­toms,” he maintained.

The chief minister warned the PDM leadership that they should desist from playing with the lives of the poor masses. “Law will take its course in case of violations of the SOPs of the coronavirus pre­vention,” he said. Usman Buzdar regretted that opposition was not realising its national obligations during the corona epidemic. “Pro­tecting the masses from the vi­rus is the need of the hour rather than holding public gatherings’’. He said the government was mak­ing serious efforts to prevent sec­ond wave of the corona epidemic from spreading in the country, but the rejected elements were busy in doing ‘Jalsa politics”.

CM’s aide Firdous Ashiq Awan says no one is above the law

He said that there was no justi­fication for holding public meet­ings under the recent situation of the corona epidemic and the gov­ernment will not allow anyone to compromise lives of common man under any pretext. He expressed sorrow that the opposition parties had put the national interests at the backburner for their petty po­litical interests.

Separately, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Informa­tion Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sun­day said that the PDM was putting the lives of the people in danger by holding rallies.

“The opposition is engaged in a tacit conspiracy of crippling the prosperity of the people and prog­ress and development in the coun­try. The opposition is giving mean­ingless and absurd statements just for point-scoring”, she said in a statement.

Dr Firdous said that the alliance of opposition parties only want­ed to safeguard their personal in­terests and the looted money and their decision to hold rallies was one of the major reasons for the increasing number of corona cas­es. “These rallies will not topple the government but increase the number of corona patients in the country. The insensible opposi­tion leaders are unable to under­stand the severity of the situa­tion”, she added. While criticising Bilawal Zardari, she said that al­though Bilawal himself was coro­na positive, he was still adamant to hold the rallies. “Likewise, the lust for power has blinded the Calibri Queen as she does not care about the lives of the peo­ple”, she remarked, adding that the number of corona cases in­creased after the opposition ral­ly in Peshawar and still the op­position had turned a deaf ear to government’s advice of not hold­ing rallies.

She said that it was the respon­sibility of the state to protect and safeguard the lives and proper­ties of the people. She said that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buz­dar will take every possible step to protect the lives of the people. “No one is above the law. The govern­ment will strictly implement co­rona SOPs and legal action will be taken in the case of violation”, she warned.