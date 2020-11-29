Share:

ISLAMABAD-Work on installation of street lights is underway in the city as 90 per cent lights at the main roads and 52 per cent at the roads, markets, avenues, and sectorial centres have been installed so far.

According to the officials, Chairman CDA has assured for provision of further budget, manpower, and machinery for the completion of the project. According to details, street lights at all the main roads, streets, and markets of the capital city were being neglected for a long time. Around 90 per cent of the lights were fully fuse due to which citizens were continuously registering complaints. In response, the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed took personal interest in the restoration of the lights. Chairman CDA issued fund of Rs60 million to the street lights department which is working in two shifts for restoration of the lights. The officials said that lights have been restored on Express Highway, Srinagar Highway, Constitutional Avenue, Margalla Road, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Shakarparian park, F-9 park, F-10, I-10, I-9, and various other sectors and markets.

The work on restoration of lights at link roads and streets is also underway, said the officials.