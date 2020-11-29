Share:

LAHORE-The three-day trials for the selection of three-member boys team and two-member girls team for representing Pakistan in the Nick Faldo Series Grand Final to be played in Hanoi, Vietnam in March 2021, came to an inspiring end on Sunday here at wonderful PAF Skyview Golf Course under the supervision of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) team comprising Air Commodore Tariq Usman and Zahid Iqbal.

Distinction and notability in these trials was achieved by S Yashal Shah of Karachi Golf Club in under-16 age group. High flier in age batch under-18 was Mekayl Majid of Defence Raya while the whiz kid in age bracket under-21 was Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison. As for the girls, the illustrious ones were Hamna Amjad of AGC (under-16) and Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya (under-21).

During the final round on Sunday, Yashal of under-16 category turned out to be the boy of brilliance with an aggregate of 222. The runner-up in the under-16 category was his Karachi club mate Omar Khalid who played impressively but could not capture the top slot. Under-18 top one turned out to be Mikayl Majid of Defence Raya with a three-day aggregate of 226. His rival during was Damil Ataullah, who had to be content with the runner-up slot.

Victorious one in the under-21 group was Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison with an aggregate of 229 while Usama Nadeem of IBEX Sargodha was runner-up. Triumphant one in under-16 girls category was Hamna Amjad of AGC with an aggregate of 236 while runner-up was Abiha Syed. Parkah Ijaz of Defence Raya won selection in under-21 with an aggregate of 226 while her sister Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya) was runner-up.

At the conclusion of trials, gold medals were awarded to the selected ones including Yashal Shah, Mekayl Majid, Nouman Ilyas, Hamna Amjad and Parkah Ijaz, along with a letter of invitation signed by the golf icon, Nick Faldo. The runners-up received silver medals. Awards were handed over by Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command at PAF Skyview Golf Course Lawns.