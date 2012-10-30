LAHORE – Salim Malik’s dream of becoming national team batting coach in doubt as he has no coaching badges and did not fulfil the conditions and requirements that stipulated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its advertisement placed at its website, it has been learnt. The PCB will announce the batting coach after the approval of coach selection committee headed by Intikhab Alam as earlier it rejected Mohsin Khan as coach due to lack of qualification despite having many successes to his credit, the source claimed.On the other hand, Malik insisted that he didn’t need the coaching certificates to prove his credentials as he had played 103 Tests and more than 280 ODIs for Pakistan and wants to serve Pakistan cricket in some way. Malik last week had applied for the batting coach job claiming he was under no bar after a Pakistani court lifted his life ban for match-fixing in October 2008, though the sport’s governing body has not publicly endorsed the ruling.A source in the PCB confirmed that Malik had applied for the batting coach job last week. “Malik’s application was received last week and now it is up to the coach selection committee to choose the candidate for the job on merit and nothing has been finalised as yet on Malik by the committee or PCB chairman,” the source stated.The panel earlier this year selected former Australian batsman Dav Whatmore as the head coach, Englishman Julian Fountain as fielding coach and former Pakistan paceman M Akram as bowling coach. “The committee will also assess the credentials of Malik in a similar way as they assess the credentials of other candidates who have applied for the job and in Malik’s case they will also check whether he is eligible to take a cricket-related job,” the source stated.Malik was banned from cricket for life in 2000 by a judicial inquiry after Australian players Shane Warne, Tim May and Mark Waugh alleged Malik had offered them money to under-perform during their team’s tour to Pakistan in 1994. Malik has been recently involved in private coaching but his failure to clear the lifting of the ban with the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been a hurdle in him taking a cricket-related job. PCB had to reverse its decision of appointing Malik batting coach for their academy in Lahore in 2008 after the ICC reportedly objected.Meanwhile, Chairman Zaka Ashraf reportedly said that while the PCB would be looking into the current status of Malik, as far as his ban was concerned, he needed to have the coaching degrees to be considered for the job. “People don’t realise that nowadays cricket has changed and so has the mindset, that is why all top nations are now laying so much stress on national academies and specialised and qualified coaches,” the PCB chief said.“We have the greatest of respect for our former players and the board is trying to utilise their experience in many ways but as far as the specialised coaching positions with the national team are concerned the coaching committee has set certain criteria levels to be fulfilled and every candidate has to meet that to be considered for the job,” Ashraf added.Ashraf added that the board would not haste in appointing the batting coach but insisted that it would be done before the tours to India and South Africa in December. Zaka said the need of the time was to have qualified coaches. “My vision is to move Pakistan cricket forward and introduce a system of qualified coaches in the country who can help us fill the void between our domestic cricket and international cricket,” he said.