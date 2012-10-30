SHEIKHUPURA - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry will address the District Bar Association here at Sessions Court Lawn on November 3. It was disclosed District Bar Association (DBA) President Rana Saif Ullah Khan while talking to this scribe here on Monday.

The DBA president said that a large numbers of lawyers would give a rousing welcome to the honorable chief justice on his arrival. He said that the district administration would adopt special security measures on the occasion. DBA General Secretary Tahir Shahzad Kamboh other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.