It sounds good when news channels give information about Nab raiding BPSC, for discrimination appointments, but they need to be clear in their own selection and handling of appointments as well. I appeared in an exam for Assistant Director and Junior Investigation Officer (JIO).These said posts were advertised last year and an exam was conducted in July 2012. It was conducted through NTS. More than a 100,000 candidates appeared and I was shortlisted for the psychological test. My score, in the Assistant Director exams was above merit but was cut off. I was not called for the next step. Some people who had scored less marks then me were called for the Psychological test for the Assistant Director post, which is strange as far as merit is concerned. Nab gave the result of the said posts on their website on 19 Oct 2012, and called 119 candidates for interview. I have not been shortlisted for the interview, but many candidates, having scored less mark than me, have been called. I religiously believe in merit, I belong to a middle class family and don’t have the political references nor money to grease palms. Is this the reason for my rejection?

AHMAD ZIA TULLA,

Lahore, October 20.