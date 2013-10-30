LOS ANGLES: Vin Diesel has shared some more photos from the set of Fast And Furious 7. Diesel has given fans a sneak peek at all the action from the latest installment on his Facebook page. Photos show him discussing ideas with the film’s new addition, Jason Statham, and hugging his on-screen partner Michelle Rodriguez. Jason Statham will play a villain seeking revenge for the death of his brother in the previous Fast And Furious film. Previously, Vin has shared a video co-star Tony Jaa and pics with Kurt Russell, Paul Walker. Fast And Furious 7 is due to be released on July 25, 2014. –EX