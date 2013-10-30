BAHAWALPUR

The Govt Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur (GSCWUB) has announced admissions in MA/MSc session 2013-14 which will remain open till Nov 7.

Admission has also been announced in Arabic, Applied Psychology, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Education, English, Islamiyat, Management Sciences and Urdu.

The first merit list of admissions in these classes will be displayed on Nov 11, 2013.

The admission seeker female students can get prospectus for applying admissions in these classes from the Registrar office during working hours on payment of Rs500 while online admissions for these programmes will also be opened through depositing Rs500 as bank challan in any approved HBL branch.

The admissions in the department of Management Sciences will be made for the BBS Programme instead MBA for this session of 2013-2014 in the university.

Meanwhile the university management has announced that under the HEC directive, it will be difficult to run classes for these programmes if the number of students will be less than 20 or the faculty members for the subjects concerned could not be arranged well in time.