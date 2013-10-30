SYDNEY - Usman Khawaja has been handed the chance to audition for an Ashes place after being named in the Australia A side to face England two weeks before the first Test.

Shaun Marsh, Alex Doolan and Callum Ferguson will also be keen to press their claims in Hobart from November 6-9, the last match the tourists play before Australia name their squad for the first test in Brisbane.

Khawaja played three of the five Tests in the first Ashes series of the year but was dumped for the final match after managing to average 19 runs over six innings. Blistering form for Queensland in the domestic one-day championship, including a century to help his adopted state win the Ryobi Cup last weekend, has since put him back in the frame for a test spot.

Marsh, like Khawaja a lefthander, played the last of his seven tests against India in Adelaide in January 2012 but has also been in good form for Western Australia. One batting spot unlikely to be up for grabs, however, is that of captain Michael Clarke, who wrote in a newspaper column that he expected to play all five Ashes tests despite his degenerative back injury.

AUSTRALIA A: Moises Henriques (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Trent Copeland, Ben Cutting, Alex Doolan, Callum Ferguson, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Michael Klinger, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine.