ISLAMABAD - A high-level Jamaat Islami delegation headed by JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday and put forth various demands, including measures for improving law and order in Karachi, end to nepotism in government appointments in Sindh, a women university in Swat and a Cadet College for Buner.

The delegation included JI Sindh Chief Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui, JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman and four JI MNAs. The delegation stressed that target killers and criminals in Karachi should be arrested without any political discrimination. It also urged the Prime Minister to take notice of thousands of ghost employees in various government departments which was a huge burden on the exchequer.

The delegation urged the government to implement the package for relief already announced by the government, including the mass transit programme, drinking water supply project and Green Line bus service for the Karachi people and early completion of the energy projects in the area. The JI delegation impressed upon the premier to abandon the privatisation of state-owned entrepreneurs keeping in view the experience of the privatisation of the Karachi Electricity Supply company.

The JI MNAs put before the premier the problems of the people of Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Buner and Swat. They demanded supply of gas to the area, allocation of additional funds for the Lewari tunnel and the construction of a national highway from Chakdara to Dir Upper.

The prime minster assured the delegation that the demands of public importance would be given priority consideration. He also commended the JI’s services for the country and the masses.

