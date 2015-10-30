Nabeed Hashmi - The rivalry that started at WrestleMania 30 between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar finally came to an end after 18 months at ‘Hell in a Cell’ pay-per-view. The reason of this animosity was that Lesnar did something that no other superstar was able to do in the past 21 years. He conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania and became the one to beat the one in 21-1. The manager of the beast incarnate, Paul Heyman, demanded an encounter between The Undertaker and Lesnar to end this rivalry once and for all at ‘Hell in a Cell’. These two then fought each other inside a steel structure. Neither of these two was giving up and everyone was chanting for them. Both of these men were bleeding and beating each other with everything they’d got. As the match was a no disqualification, Lesnar delivered a low blow to The Undertaker and settled his debt. Right after that, he delivered a vicious F-5 to The Undertaker on the exposed ring and won the match. The beast had conquered the phenom again.