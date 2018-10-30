Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division General Secretary Asraf Jabar Qureshi has said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is politicising the Pakistan Quarter‘s matter and wants to portrait ethic issue.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi here on Monday. PTI Karachi chapter other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Qureshi told the media men that party condemn the incident occurred at Pakistan Quarters and unfortunately many innocent people including an old man was injured during the clash between protestors and police. We demand Pakistan People Party (PPP) led government to bear the medical expenditure of the injured people, he added. He said that the incident has ruined the entire case of Pakistan Quarters whereas MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar wants to indulge the citizen in ethnic war by politicizing Pakistan Quarter‘s issue. Sattar is actually leading the ethnic group of the MQM-P. PTI leadership is aware with the motive of Dr Farooq Sattar whereas PTI would not tolerate such tactics. He said that the matter of Pakistan Quarter is not new and PTI want to resolve this issue legally.

Government had formed a committee under the supervision of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and hopefully issue would be resolved within the period of three months, he added.

MQM-Pakistan is coalition partner of PTI but it does not mean that party is going forgot the people who voted the party candidates in general and by-election, said PTI leader.