RAWALPINDI-A 15-member delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by Malik Shahid Saleem, President RCCI, visited Guangdon China to explore opportunities for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and China.

The delegation was representing various sectors including auto-parts, pharmaceutical, food and food processing, furniture, gems and jewellery, ceramics and tourism, informed a spokesperson on Monday. The delegation also participated in the Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo (MSREXPO) and held meetings with Chinese counterparts and explored various areas that offered good potential for business collaboration between private sectors of Pakistan and China.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem informed that MSREXPO is positioned as an important program to implement China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” and provides an opportunity to business community in exploring new markets and cooperation. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is crucial for the country’s economic stability and prosperity and asked the government to set up a working group to analyze and realize maximum opportunities from CPEC. A joint venture strategy including Chinese and Pakistani companies can capitalize on this golden opportunity, he added.

Malik said: “CPEC is a mega development initiative and a game changer for Pakistan and the region as well. He said Rawalpindi is a major city that falls in the northern part of CPEC project that is why there exists a huge potential to boost trade and other business activities in the city. He voiced that RCCI will continue its efforts to bring investment in Pakistan through trade exhibitions and exchange of delegations. It was an excellent learning experience from MSREXPO and RCCI will try to replicate the same in Pakistan, he added.