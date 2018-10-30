Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first consignment of 50,000MT urea will reach Pakistan by mid of November, officials announced on Monday. In order to overcome shortfall of the urea, ECC of the Cabinet had directed Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to import 100,000MT of urea for Rabi Crop. The decision was taken by the federal government to overcome the anticipated shortage of urea in the coming Rabi season and to provide timely relief to the farmers as agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.