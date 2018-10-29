Share:

ISLAMABAD-Professionals and future leaders from across Pakistan have just one week to submit their applications for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship and the possibility of receiving a fully funded Master’s degree from the UK, the British High Commission announced yesterday. Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals who demonstrate leadership potential.

It offers full financial support to study at any UK university including course fees, travel and living expenses. The online application window for the 2019/2020 Chevening Scholarship programme closes on November 6. British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said: “The Chevening Scholarship is a unique experience that offers successful applicants the chance to study for a fully-funded Master’s degree at some of the best universities in the world. Chevening is a fantastic opportunity to build a strong, international network and to develop leadership potential.”

He added: “I encourage professionals and future leaders to apply before 6 November. The UK’s ambition is to have an equal number of female and male Chevening scholars by 2020 so I would particularly encourage more female applicants from across Pakistan.” In Pakistan, over 1,650 scholars have benefited from the Chevening scholarship since 1983.

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations. The scholarships are aimed at individuals with the potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers in their chosen field. Chevening began in 1983 and have developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. There are over 50,000 Chevening alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network. The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent, currently the official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.