SIALKOT - Seven months have passed but the grieved family of Sambrial-based slain journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt is still seeking justice. Talking to newsmen, the grieved family said that Sialkot police were still unable to arrest the main accused despite the orders issued by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar regarding the early arrest of the accused. On March 27, 2018, accused Imran Cheema, chairman of Union Council Begowala, had shot dead Zeeshan Ashraf Butt, a correspondent of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, at Sambrial) over a domestic dispute in village Begowala, Sambrial tehsil. Meanwhile, the protesting journalists in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils expressed grave concern over this miserable situation. They alleged that the Sialkot police was adopting delaying tactics in arresting the accused killer. They urged the chief justice, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to provide justice by ensuring early arrest of the journalist’s killer.